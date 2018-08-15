BOK Financial Co. (BOKF) EVP Stephen D. Grossi Sells 1,350 Shares

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) EVP Stephen D. Grossi sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $133,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,993,861.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $98.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. BOK Financial Co. has a one year low of $77.10 and a one year high of $107.00.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $394.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.41 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. research analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.81%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Hovde Group increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOK Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.85.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOKF. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,305,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,186,000 after purchasing an additional 92,632 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,140,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,262,000 after purchasing an additional 73,023 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,772,000 after purchasing an additional 53,814 shares during the last quarter. Breogan Capital LP bought a new position in BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,008,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,874,000. 33.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.