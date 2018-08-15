Boardwalk REIT (BEI.UN) Price Target Increased to C$52.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$50.33.

Shares of BEI.UN stock opened at C$50.06 on Tuesday. Boardwalk REIT has a 52 week low of C$37.96 and a 52 week high of C$49.75.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

