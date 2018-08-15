BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (ARI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 203,584 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance news, CFO Jai Agarwal bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.40 per share, for a total transaction of $76,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE ARI opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.54. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 46.70 and a current ratio of 46.70.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a net margin of 78.14% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $70.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.48%.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

