BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “$62.00” Price Target for PDC Energy (PDCE)

BMO Capital Markets set a $62.00 target price on PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PDCE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of PDC Energy from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.78.

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $53.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. PDC Energy has a 52-week low of $36.74 and a 52-week high of $66.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -15.25, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.64.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The energy producer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.04). PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $212.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that PDC Energy will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott J. Reasoner sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $61,390.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,720 shares in the company, valued at $4,587,060.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry F. Mazza sold 4,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,545 shares of company stock worth $1,206,243. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at $192,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 31.8% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,469 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

