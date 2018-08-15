Blue Apron (APRN) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Blue Apron earned a daily sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 47.5469840497114 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on APRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Blue Apron in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Blue Apron from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Blue Apron from $3.50 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Blue Apron from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.95.

NYSE APRN traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $2.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,855,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,859,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.74. Blue Apron has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $415.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of -1.09.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 89.80%. The firm had revenue of $179.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Blue Apron will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blue Apron news, General Counsel Benjamin C. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ilia M. Papas sold 133,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $417,332.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,160.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 598,510 shares of company stock valued at $1,815,364. Corporate insiders own 56.24% of the company’s stock.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates an e-commerce marketplace that delivers original recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. It provides original recipes with the pre-portioned ingredients to complement tastes and lifestyles of college graduates, young couples, families, singles, and empty nesters.

