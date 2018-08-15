Blocknode Price Tops $0.0122 (BND)

Blocknode (CURRENCY:BND) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 15th. One Blocknode coin can currently be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000188 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Blocknode has a total market cap of $0.00 and $2,636.00 worth of Blocknode was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blocknode has traded down 15.5% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blocknode Coin Profile

Blocknode is a coin. Blocknode’s total supply is 45,828,599 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknode is /r/blocknodetech and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blocknode is blocknode.tech . Blocknode’s official Twitter account is @blocknodetech

Buying and Selling Blocknode

Blocknode can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocknode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

