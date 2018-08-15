Black Box (BBOX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Black Box (NASDAQ:BBOX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 20th.

Black Box (NASDAQ:BBOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 16th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Black Box had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a negative return on equity of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter.

Get Black Box alerts:

Black Box stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,833. Black Box has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Black Box Corp. engages in the provision of digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America Products, North America Services, International Products, and International Services. It offers managed services, infrastructure services, communications lifecycle services, unified communications and data center services.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Black Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.