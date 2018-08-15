bitqy Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges (BQ)

bitqy (CURRENCY:BQ) traded down 21.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One bitqy token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, BTC-Alpha and C-CEX. Over the last week, bitqy has traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar. bitqy has a market cap of $2.57 million and $0.00 worth of bitqy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015905 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000309 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00007020 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00255791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00152367 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000126 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010914 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About bitqy

bitqy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,112,670,515 tokens. bitqy’s official website is bitqy.org . bitqy’s official Twitter account is @bitqyOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling bitqy

bitqy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, CoinExchange and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitqy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitqy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitqy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

