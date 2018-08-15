Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Price Hits $14.53 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. During the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be bought for $14.53 or 0.00227865 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Poloniex and CoinExchange. Bitcoin Plus has a total market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $19,020.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus (CRYPTO:XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 112,992 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Plus is www.bitcoinplus.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Plus Coin Trading

Bitcoin Plus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Trade By Trade, Poloniex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

