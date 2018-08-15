BitAsean (BAS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $496.00

BitAsean (CURRENCY:BAS) traded up 36.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One BitAsean token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitAsean has a total market cap of $5,623.00 and $496.00 worth of BitAsean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitAsean has traded down 36% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004488 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015927 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000309 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00007075 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00251144 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00150201 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000126 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010919 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

BitAsean Profile

BitAsean was first traded on June 3rd, 2017. BitAsean’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. BitAsean’s official website is www.bitasean.org . BitAsean’s official Twitter account is @BitAseanTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BitAsean

BitAsean can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitAsean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitAsean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitAsean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

