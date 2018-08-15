Bioventures Ltd Novartis Sells 7,215 Shares of Aileron Therapeutics Inc (ALRN) Stock

Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) major shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 7,215 shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $17,460.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bioventures Ltd Novartis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 9th, Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 1,235 shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $3,359.20.

On Tuesday, August 7th, Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 4,681 shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $14,043.00.

On Wednesday, August 1st, Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 12,681 shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $40,198.77.

On Monday, July 30th, Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 8,458 shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $28,334.30.

On Thursday, July 26th, Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 20,397 shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total transaction of $76,692.72.

On Tuesday, July 24th, Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 31,300 shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $133,025.00.

On Tuesday, July 17th, Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 12,800 shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $60,416.00.

Aileron Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.23. 5,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,490. Aileron Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $15.48. The company has a market capitalization of $35.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of -0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.85.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.04). analysts forecast that Aileron Therapeutics Inc will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aileron Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.13% of Aileron Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase IIb trial to treat AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside.

