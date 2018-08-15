Biosyent (RX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Biosyent (CVE:RX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.14 per share for the quarter.

Biosyent (CVE:RX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$4.45 million during the quarter. Biosyent had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 25.90%.

CVE:RX opened at C$9.78 on Wednesday. Biosyent has a one year low of C$8.00 and a one year high of C$11.00.

In related news, insider Alfred D’souza sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.87, for a total transaction of C$29,610.00. Also, Director Stephen Edwin William Wilton sold 2,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.50, for a total transaction of C$25,137.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,246 shares of company stock valued at $215,275.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Biosyent and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st.

About Biosyent

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells various pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. The company's products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic for the treatment of iron deficiency anaemia; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; RepaGyn, a vaginal suppository for the healing of the vaginal mucosa, as well as for the treatment of vaginal dryness caused by menopause, stress, and chemotherapy; Proktis-M, a rectal suppository designed to help healing of the anus and rectum; Aguettant System for pre-filled syringes that are used for various injectable medications in hospital and acute care settings; and Cysview for the detection and management of non-muscle invasive papillary bladder cancer.

