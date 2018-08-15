BIOLINERX Ltd/S (BLRX) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

BIOLINERX Ltd/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for BIOLINERX Ltd/S in a research report issued on Monday, August 13th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BIOLINERX Ltd/S’s FY2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

BIOLINERX Ltd/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BLRX. ValuEngine raised shares of BIOLINERX Ltd/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BIOLINERX Ltd/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on shares of BIOLINERX Ltd/S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. MED initiated coverage on shares of BIOLINERX Ltd/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of BIOLINERX Ltd/S in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLRX remained flat at $$0.89 during trading on Wednesday. 32,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,471. BIOLINERX Ltd/S has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $1.34. The company has a market cap of $93.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BIOLINERX Ltd/S stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in BIOLINERX Ltd/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) by 60.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 434,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.41% of BIOLINERX Ltd/S worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 35.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BIOLINERX Ltd/S

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company focused on oncology and immunology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions.

