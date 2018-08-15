BioLife Solutions (BLFS) Given a $23.00 Price Target at B. Riley

B. Riley set a $23.00 price objective on BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group set a $9.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $20.10 on Tuesday. BioLife Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $22.86. The stock has a market cap of $324.63 million, a P/E ratio of -95.38 and a beta of 0.64.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $5.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 million. research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, Director Thomas Girschweiler sold 285,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total value of $3,248,568.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph C. Schick sold 6,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $69,060.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,765 shares in the company, valued at $148,683.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 596,938 shares of company stock worth $7,014,497. Company insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandler Capital Management bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the second quarter worth about $1,723,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 28.4% in the second quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 64,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the second quarter worth about $183,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the second quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 644.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 179,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.34% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets patented tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced, and delayed-onset cell damage and death.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.