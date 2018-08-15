Bioanalytical Systems (BASI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.04 million for the quarter. Bioanalytical Systems had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 6.39%.

Shares of Bioanalytical Systems stock opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. Bioanalytical Systems has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $2.95.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Bioanalytical Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th.

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc provides drug discovery and development services, and analytical instruments for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and government organizations in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Contract Research Services and Research Products segments.

