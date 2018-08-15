Binance Coin (BNB) Price Reaches $9.52 on Exchanges

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. In the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar. Binance Coin has a market capitalization of $909.61 million and approximately $43.18 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $9.52 or 0.00151840 BTC on popular exchanges including AirSwap, DDEX, IDEX and Bancor Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004497 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015959 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000310 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00007075 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00250509 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000126 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010914 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $408.46 or 0.06512420 BTC.

Binance Coin Token Profile

Binance Coin’s genesis date was June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 192,443,301 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,512,523 tokens. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com . The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance . Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

Binance Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, FCoin, Binance, DDEX, LBank, Bancor Network, Gate.io, Exrates, Trade Satoshi and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

