Bilibili (BILI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.09

Shares of Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.09 and last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 288968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

BILI has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Thursday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bilibili from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $136.48 million for the quarter. research analysts expect that Bilibili Inc – will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILI. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,378,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,073,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bilibili by 482.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,331,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,783 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,866,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

