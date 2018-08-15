BidaskClub Upgrades Simulations Plus (SLP) to Strong-Buy

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SLP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Simulations Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Shares of Simulations Plus stock opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.74 and a beta of -0.85. Simulations Plus has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $23.95.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 29.88%. The company had revenue of $8.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 million. equities research analysts expect that Simulations Plus will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $328,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,454,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,879,166.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 33.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. 34.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), and pharmacodynamics of drugs administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments, which measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.