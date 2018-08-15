BidaskClub Lowers Silgan (SLGN) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SLGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Silgan from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. KeyCorp set a $25.00 price objective on Silgan and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silgan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Silgan in a research report on Friday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Silgan from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silgan presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN opened at $26.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.49. Silgan has a 12-month low of $26.18 and a 12-month high of $31.05.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. analysts predict that Silgan will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

In other Silgan news, VP Anthony P. Andreacchi sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $44,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert B. Lewis sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $493,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,813 over the last 90 days. 30.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TLP Group LLC acquired a new stake in Silgan in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Silgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Silgan in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Silgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Silgan in the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as soups, vegetables, fruit, meat, tomato based products, seafood, coffee, adult nutritional drinks, pet food, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

