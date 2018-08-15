BidaskClub Lowers Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.33.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $59.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 0.20. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1-year low of $34.70 and a 1-year high of $63.38.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $54.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.63 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 12.59%. research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 1,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $55,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,111 shares in the company, valued at $61,671.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Lippincott III sold 6,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total transaction of $354,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,403.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $525,130. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $24,088,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter valued at about $21,432,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 32.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,297,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,207,000 after purchasing an additional 321,668 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 33.9% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 524,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,776,000 after purchasing an additional 132,743 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 88.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,897,000 after purchasing an additional 110,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess casualty, general casualty, product liability, professional liability, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, management liability, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as homeowners insurance.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.