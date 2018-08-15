BidaskClub Lowers Casella Waste Systems (CWST) to Hold

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CWST. Zacks Investment Research cut Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casella Waste Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of CWST stock opened at $28.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -14.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40 and a beta of 0.94. Casella Waste Systems has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $29.75.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $165.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.95 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 63.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CEO John W. Casella sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total transaction of $26,574.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,840 shares in the company, valued at $10,526,306.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David L. Schmitt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $354,450.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 52,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,901.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,049,831. Company insiders own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 160,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 36,235 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 259.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 50,472 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 2.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,830,000 after purchasing an additional 16,479 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 117.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 294,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 159,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

