BidaskClub Downgrades Napco Security Technologies (NSSC) to Hold

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th.

NSSC stock opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. Napco Security Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $292.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 0.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 960,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,073,000 after acquiring an additional 88,196 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 946,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 726,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,646,000 after acquiring an additional 21,950 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 28,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 276,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

