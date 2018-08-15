BEST Inc Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share (BSTI)

BEST Inc (NYSE:BSTI) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of BEST in a research report issued on Monday, August 13th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger expects that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the year.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BSTI. Zacks Investment Research cut BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on BEST from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Macquarie cut BEST from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BEST from $13.50 to $14.80 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded BEST from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

Shares of BSTI traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.85. The stock had a trading volume of 55,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,950. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.42. BEST has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $13.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its stake in shares of BEST by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 278,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after buying an additional 49,553 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BEST by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 803,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,813,000 after buying an additional 179,961 shares during the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BEST during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,528,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BEST during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,381,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in BEST in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

About BEST

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

