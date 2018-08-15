Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 2,544.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,270 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,235 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $5,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Best Buy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,840,174 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $268,774,000 after purchasing an additional 125,125 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 448.0% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,893,720 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $202,532,000 after buying an additional 2,365,675 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,391,393 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $167,373,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,357,774 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $95,031,000 after buying an additional 89,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 8.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,001,568 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $70,179,000 after buying an additional 80,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Best Buy stock traded down $2.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,336,022. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Best Buy Co Inc has a 52 week low of $51.61 and a 52 week high of $79.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 36.16%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mathew Watson sold 457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $33,150.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,282.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $84,341.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,145 shares of company stock worth $1,692,585. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, May 21st. Loop Capital set a $85.00 price target on shares of Best Buy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.33.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

