Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€45.00” Price Target for Cancom (COK)

Cancom (ETR:COK) received a €45.00 ($51.14) price target from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on COK. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €110.00 ($125.00) price objective on Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Commerzbank set a €53.00 ($60.23) price objective on Cancom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Baader Bank set a €39.50 ($44.89) price objective on Cancom and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on Cancom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cancom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €55.92 ($63.54).

Shares of ETR COK opened at €40.60 ($46.14) on Wednesday. Cancom has a 52 week low of €47.44 ($53.91) and a 52 week high of €83.05 ($94.38).

CANCOM SE provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services primarily in Germany, Austria, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

