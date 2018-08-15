Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Rational (RAA) a €650.00 Price Target

Rational (FRA:RAA) received a €650.00 ($738.64) price objective from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €620.00 ($704.55) price objective on Rational and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €610.00 ($693.18) price objective on Rational and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Independent Research set a €630.00 ($715.91) price objective on Rational and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. DZ Bank set a €609.00 ($692.05) price objective on Rational and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €565.00 ($642.05) price objective on Rational and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €596.00 ($677.27).

FRA RAA opened at €642.00 ($729.55) on Monday. Rational has a 12 month low of €428.33 ($486.74) and a 12 month high of €595.02 ($676.16).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells cooking appliances for professional kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers the SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus products that cook via steam and hot air. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional product that cooks with direct contact heat or in liquids.

