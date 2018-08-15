Benefitfocus (BNFT) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 0.10

News headlines about Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Benefitfocus earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the software maker an impact score of 46.818373204206 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of BNFT traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.35. The company had a trading volume of 15,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,779. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -46.01 and a beta of 0.85. Benefitfocus has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.49.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $60.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.93 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BNFT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Benefitfocus to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Benefitfocus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Benefitfocus from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Benefitfocus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

In other Benefitfocus news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 2,500,000 shares of Benefitfocus stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $82,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 29.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The company's products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

