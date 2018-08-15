Belmond (BEL) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Belmond Ltd (NYSE:BEL) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Deutsche Bank raised their price target on the stock to $17.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.50, but opened at $15.65. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. Belmond shares last traded at $15.75, with a volume of 31251 shares.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BEL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Belmond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Belmond in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Belmond from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caerus Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belmond in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,748,000. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Belmond by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,215,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,556,000 after purchasing an additional 55,100 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Belmond in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,436,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Belmond by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 629,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Belmond by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 338,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.33.

Belmond (NYSE:BEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Belmond had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a positive return on equity of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $171.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.22 million. analysts anticipate that Belmond Ltd will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Belmond (NYSE:BEL)

Belmond Ltd. engages in the hotel and travel businesses. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned, invested in, or managed 36 deluxe hotels and resort properties in the United States, Mexico, The Caribbean, Europe, Southern Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia; 1 stand-alone restaurant in New York; 7 tourist trains in Europe, Southeast Asia, and Peru; 1 river cruise in Myanmar; and 1 canal boat business in France.

