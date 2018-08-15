Bellevue Group AG Purchases Shares of 129,400 PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH)

Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 129,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,081,000. Bellevue Group AG owned 0.20% of PRA Health Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRAH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 44.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,197,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,113,000 after acquiring an additional 673,202 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 4,357.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 625,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,443,000 after purchasing an additional 611,949 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,048,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $86,966,000 after purchasing an additional 106,456 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,120,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 119.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,737,000 after purchasing an additional 56,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRAH opened at $101.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a one year low of $73.23 and a one year high of $108.02.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $722.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.57 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 4.25%. PRA Health Sciences’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pra Investors L.P. Kkr sold 6,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total value of $656,565,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRAH shares. BidaskClub raised PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

