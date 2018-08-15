Bellevue Group AG Has $25.85 Million Position in Humana Inc (HUM)

Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. Humana comprises about 2.2% of Bellevue Group AG’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bellevue Group AG owned 0.06% of Humana worth $25,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 448.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 2,984.6% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 24,611.8% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 184,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 183,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

In other news, insider William Kevin Fleming sold 15,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.08, for a total value of $4,582,891.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,702. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 24,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.99, for a total transaction of $7,399,450.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,688,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,976 shares of company stock worth $32,165,337. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $329.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Humana Inc has a 52 week low of $231.90 and a 52 week high of $330.96.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.17. Humana had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $14.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $362.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.17.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail; Group and Specialty; Healthcare Services; and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment offers Medicare and supplemental benefit plans to individuals or through group accounts.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.