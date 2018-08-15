Baytex Energy (BTE) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Baytex Energy earned a news impact score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 46.7021046109582 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

BTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Baytex Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.58.

Shares of BTE traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.72. 251,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,255,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Baytex Energy has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $4.85. The stock has a market cap of $733.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.50 and a beta of 3.02.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $269.39 million for the quarter. equities analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. It offers heavy oil, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, light oil, and natural gas liquids. Its primary oil resource plays include the Eagle Ford in Texas, and the Peace River Oil Sands and Lloydminster heavy oil projects in North America.

