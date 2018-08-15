Bayer (BAYN) PT Set at €110.00 by Barclays

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) has been given a €110.00 ($125.00) price objective by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Barclays’ price target indicates a potential upside of 31.33% from the stock’s previous close.

BAYN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €122.00 ($138.64) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($111.36) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($159.09) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €123.00 ($139.77) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($142.05) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bayer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €114.55 ($130.17).

Shares of BAYN stock opened at €83.76 ($95.18) on Monday. Bayer has a one year low of €91.58 ($104.07) and a one year high of €123.82 ($140.70).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

