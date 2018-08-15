Bayer AG (BAYRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bayer AG (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Bayer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Bayer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bayer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer in a report on Thursday, May 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BAYRY traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.88. 249,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,751. Bayer has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $35.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

