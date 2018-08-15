BAVARIAN NORDIC/S (BVNRY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BAVARIAN NORDIC/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 16th. Analysts expect BAVARIAN NORDIC/S to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

BAVARIAN NORDIC/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). BAVARIAN NORDIC/S had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 million. On average, analysts expect BAVARIAN NORDIC/S to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BAVARIAN NORDIC/S alerts:

BAVARIAN NORDIC/S stock opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. BAVARIAN NORDIC/S has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a current ratio of 11.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BVNRY shares. ValuEngine upgraded BAVARIAN NORDIC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BAVARIAN NORDIC/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st.

BAVARIAN NORDIC/S Company Profile

Bavarian Nordic A/S, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a portfolio of novel vaccines for the prevention and treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases and cancer. The company markets non-replicating smallpox vaccine under the IMVAMUN and IMVANE names. It is also developing MVA-BN Filo that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of Ebola and Marburg; MVA-BN RSV, which is in Phase II clinical development stage for the prevention of respiratory syncytial virus; and MVA-BN HPV that is in preclinical development stage to treat human papillomavirus.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for BAVARIAN NORDIC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAVARIAN NORDIC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.