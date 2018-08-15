Barings LLC Takes $907,000 Position in Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)

Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 70.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $73.00 target price on Expeditors International of Washington and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

In related news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 6,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $500,066.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,669.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

EXPD stock opened at $72.00 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $54.69 and a 1 year high of $78.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 7.50%. analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, such as ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, cargo insurance, cargo monitoring and tracking, and other logistics solutions.

