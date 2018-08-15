Barings LLC Has $970,000 Position in Ypf Sa (YPF)

Barings LLC lessened its position in shares of Ypf Sa (NYSE:YPF) by 73.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,461 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 193,092 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in YPF were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in YPF by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 12,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in YPF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in YPF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Cynosure Advisors LLC bought a new stake in YPF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in YPF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,673 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of YPF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of YPF from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered shares of YPF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of YPF in a report on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.81 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.45.

Shares of NYSE:YPF opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.97. Ypf Sa has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.22.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. YPF had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 11.81%. research analysts expect that Ypf Sa will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YPF Profile

YPF Sociedad Anonima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also engages in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

