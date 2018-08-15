Barings LLC Has $811,000 Position in Teradata Co. (TDC)

Barings LLC increased its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 69.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Teradata by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,613,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,713,000 after acquiring an additional 687,719 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Teradata by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,976,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,389,000 after acquiring an additional 29,045 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Teradata by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,868,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,039,000 after acquiring an additional 397,070 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in Teradata by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,279,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,000,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,683,000 after buying an additional 319,238 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $40.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.97. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $29.90 and a one year high of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Teradata had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Teradata from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Teradata from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation provides analytic data solutions and related services worldwide. The company operates through Americas Data and Analytics, and International Data and Analytics segments. Its analytic data solutions comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services.

