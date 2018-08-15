Barfresh Food Group (BRFH) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Maxim Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $1.50 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 188.74% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “Market close, BRFH reported lower-than-expected 2Q18 revenue. However, gross margin was above both our estimate and consensus. 3Q18 revenue had already exceeded $1.1M with about half the quarter remaining. We expect the education and military channel to partially offset the slower-than-expected rollout in the first national account. However, due to the slower national account rollout, we are reducing our 2018 revenue estimate.””

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barfresh Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th.

Shares of Barfresh Food Group stock opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. Barfresh Food Group has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Barfresh Food Group had a negative return on equity of 179.14% and a negative net margin of 383.81%. The business had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.72 million. sell-side analysts predict that Barfresh Food Group will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barfresh Food Group Company Profile

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as cocktails and mocktails. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

