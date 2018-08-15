Barclays Upgrades Nielsen (NLSN) to Equal Weight

Barclays upgraded shares of Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $27.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $21.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market weight rating and set a $24.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Nielsen in a report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nielsen from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a $30.76 rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Nielsen in a report on Friday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks set a $26.00 target price on shares of Nielsen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised shares of Nielsen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.08.

Shares of NLSN traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.66. 207,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,508,214. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Nielsen has a 1 year low of $20.53 and a 1 year high of $42.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.39). Nielsen had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Nielsen will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the second quarter worth $1,072,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 319.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 34.3% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 26,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 16.4% in the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,463,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,141,000 after purchasing an additional 487,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 105.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 21,337 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information and measurement company. It operates through Buy and Watch segments. The company provides media and marketing information, analytics, and manufacturer and retailer expertise about what and where consumers buy, read, watch, and listen.

