Barclays Reiterates €105.00 Price Target for Siemens (SIE)

Barclays set a €105.00 ($119.32) target price on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($159.09) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €139.00 ($157.95) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. UBS Group set a €138.00 ($156.82) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Citigroup set a €133.00 ($151.14) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale set a €140.00 ($159.09) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €129.90 ($147.61).

Shares of Siemens stock opened at €110.40 ($125.45) on Tuesday. Siemens has a twelve month low of €101.40 ($115.23) and a twelve month high of €133.39 ($151.58).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators for gas or steam power plants, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation, and oil and gas production and transportation.

