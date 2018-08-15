Barclays Downgrades Meggitt (MGGT) to Equal Weight

Meggitt (LON:MGGT) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday. They presently have a GBX 550 ($7.02) price objective on the stock. Barclays’ price target points to a potential upside of 2.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MGGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Meggitt from GBX 645 ($8.23) to GBX 670 ($8.55) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Meggitt from GBX 482 ($6.15) to GBX 515 ($6.57) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Meggitt from GBX 365 ($4.66) to GBX 450 ($5.74) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Meggitt to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Meggitt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 530 ($6.76).

LON:MGGT opened at GBX 535.20 ($6.83) on Monday. Meggitt has a 1-year low of GBX 430.90 ($5.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 530 ($6.76).

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

