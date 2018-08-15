BankFinancial Co. (BFIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for BankFinancial’s earnings. BankFinancial reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BankFinancial will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BankFinancial.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. BankFinancial had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $16.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.10 million.

BFIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine lowered BankFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, FIG Partners restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BankFinancial in a report on Monday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.88.

Shares of BFIN stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.85. The company had a trading volume of 28,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,062. BankFinancial has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $18.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.89 million, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 7th. This is a positive change from BankFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. BankFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.49%.

In related news, insider William J. Jr. Deutsch sold 9,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $162,970.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,495.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James J. Brennan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,422 shares of company stock worth $559,080 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFIN. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankFinancial during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BankFinancial during the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankFinancial during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BankFinancial by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BankFinancial by 19.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BankFinancial Company Profile

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

