Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$89.09.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BNS. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Friday, June 1st. CIBC dropped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 11th.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$76.86 on Wednesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of C$73.91 and a one year high of C$85.50.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The bank reported C$1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.68 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.89 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 32.97%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 29th.

In related news, insider Michael D. Penner purchased 10,000 shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$58.25 per share, with a total value of C$582,500.00. Also, Director Scott Thomson purchased 1,900 shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$77.25 per share, with a total value of C$146,775.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

