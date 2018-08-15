Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $336.79 Million Holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,753,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 215,557 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.53% of Ingersoll-Rand worth $336,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Ingersoll-Rand during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 374.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 653.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll-Rand during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Argus boosted their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.23.

IR opened at $97.04 on Wednesday. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a one year low of $79.63 and a one year high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.34.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This is an increase from Ingersoll-Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Ingersoll-Rand’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

In other news, Director Jared L. Cohon sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $259,109.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,086.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David S. Regnery sold 12,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $1,173,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,413,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,121 shares of company stock worth $3,804,936 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus, rail, and multi-pipe HVAC, control, container and cryogenic, diesel-powered, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.