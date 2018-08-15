Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,617,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,309,911 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 3.23% of Ally Financial worth $357,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,388,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,240 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,531,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,415 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,378,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,327,000 after acquiring an additional 787,975 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,294,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,748,000 after acquiring an additional 379,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,977,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,978,000 after acquiring an additional 834,200 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $27.24 on Wednesday. Ally Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $31.29. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 25.10%.

ALLY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States and Canada. The company operates Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

