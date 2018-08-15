Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.60 Million Position in Oceaneering International (OII)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) by 44.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 50,362 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.06% of Oceaneering International worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,562,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,770,000 after buying an additional 913,375 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 486,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after purchasing an additional 18,337 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 253,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 164.0% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,676,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 917.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,548,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,187 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director T Jay Collins sold 16,750 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $443,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OII. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Friday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oceaneering International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Shares of OII opened at $26.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -377.43 and a beta of 1.35. Oceaneering International has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $27.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.96 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 4.83%. Oceaneering International’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

