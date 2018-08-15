Bank of Montreal Can Buys 30,908 Shares of Cutera, Inc. (CUTR)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 255.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,001 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,908 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.32% of Cutera worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Cutera by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 16,158 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cutera by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 124,778 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 16,296 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cutera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,305,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cutera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Cutera by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,012 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Cutera alerts:

CUTR stock opened at $34.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $478.75 million, a P/E ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 0.38. Cutera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.70 and a 1 year high of $56.05.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical device company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $42.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.50 million. Cutera had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 15.67%. analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cutera news, Director David A. Gollnick sold 892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $36,589.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,295.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Larry Laber sold 11,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $492,713.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,412 shares of company stock worth $1,205,483 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CUTR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Cutera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cutera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Cutera from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cutera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Cutera from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

Cutera Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.