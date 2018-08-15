Bank of Hawaii Has $3.78 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Bank of Hawaii lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,683 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 69.0% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,019,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $674,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,128 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $192,080,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 89.6% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 2,791,161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $395,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,274 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 14,325.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 742,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 737,050 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $103,678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock opened at $150.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.87 and a fifty-two week high of $151.50.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The railroad operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 51.31%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.43%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. ValuEngine raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Union Pacific to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $151.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

