Bank of America Increases Radian Group (RDN) Price Target to $23.00

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $13.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Bank of America’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RDN. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Radian Group from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Radian Group from $24.25 to $23.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Radian Group from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radian Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

NYSE RDN opened at $19.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.47. Radian Group has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $23.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $319.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.34 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 31.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Radian Group will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,985 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $245,454.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,483.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TLP Group LLC grew its holdings in Radian Group by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 8,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Radian Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,515,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,367,000 after buying an additional 76,202 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Radian Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,053,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,145,000 after buying an additional 736,875 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Radian Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Radian Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,231,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and real estate products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions; and primary mortgage insurance coverage on residential first-lien mortgage loans.

