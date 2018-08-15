Bank of America Increases Government Properties Income Trust (GOV) Price Target to $14.00

Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Bank of America’s price objective points to a potential downside of 13.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GOV. BidaskClub raised shares of Government Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Government Properties Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Government Properties Income Trust and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Government Properties Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Government Properties Income Trust from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Government Properties Income Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GOV opened at $16.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.19. Government Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Government Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $108.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Government Properties Income Trust will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Government Properties Income Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 133,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Government Properties Income Trust by 7.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 63,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Government Properties Income Trust by 32.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Government Properties Income Trust by 9.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Government Properties Income Trust by 7.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 98,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Government Properties Income Trust

GOV is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which primarily owns properties located throughout the United States that are majority leased to government tenants and office properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC market area that are leased to government and private sector tenants. GOV is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

